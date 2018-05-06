Codeine: NSCDC lauds Nigerian Government over ban on syrup, urges regulation on sales of rubber solution — Nigeria Today

Codeine: NSCDC lauds Nigerian Government over ban on syrup, urges regulation on sales of rubber solution

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commended the Federal Government for banning the production and importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough syrup preparations in the country. He said the measure would go a long way in reducing the rate of crimes, pointing out that most of drug addicts engaged […]

Codeine: NSCDC lauds Nigerian Government over ban on syrup, urges regulation on sales of rubber solution

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

