 Codeine: Pharmaceutical firm launches probe - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Codeine: Pharmaceutical firm launches probe – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Codeine: Pharmaceutical firm launches probe
The Nation Newspaper
One of the pharmaceutical firms mentioned in the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) video documentary on codeine production and distribution, Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited, Ilorin yesterday said it has begun thorough investigation into the case

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.