Codeine: Pharmacists Council to step up monitoring mandate — Nigeria Today

Codeine: Pharmacists Council to step up monitoring mandate

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) is to step up inspection, monitoring and supportive supervision activities in all registered premises in the country to curb the challenges of drug abuse. Mr Elijah Mohammed Registrar of the council revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. Mohammed said the measure was sequel to the directive by the Minister of Health to the council and other regulatory agencies to supervise the recall of Codeine containing cough syrup nationwide.

