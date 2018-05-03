 Codeine Saga: We Are Investigating And Will Punish Erring Companies – NAFDAC DG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Codeine Saga: We Are Investigating And Will Punish Erring Companies – NAFDAC DG

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has said that the agency has swung in to investigate the four pharmaceutical companies at the heart of the undercover report conducted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on codeine abuse in Nigeria. She added that any of […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Codeine Saga: We Are Investigating And Will Punish Erring Companies – NAFDAC DG appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.