Codeine: See All The Top Pharmaceutical Companies NAFDAC Shut Down Over Syrup — Nigeria Today

Codeine: See All The Top Pharmaceutical Companies NAFDAC Shut Down Over Syrup

List of Companies NAFDAC Closed Over Codeine. The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, have shut down Emzor, Peace Standared and a list of other Top Nigerian Pharmaceutical Companies, weeks after the ban of Codeine in the country. See the full list below. The NAFDAC has shut down the Peace Standard Pharmaceutical …

This super post – Codeine: See All The Top Pharmaceutical Companies NAFDAC Shut Down Over Syrup appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

