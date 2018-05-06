 Comedian Ebiye Apologises For Claiming Aramide ‘F*cked For Headies’ Award — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Comedian Ebiye Apologises For Claiming Aramide ‘F*cked For Headies’ Award

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Instagram Comedian, Ebiye has apologised for his ‘distasteful joke’ about Aramide, which caused him intense public criticism. The comedian had earlier reacted to the Headies Award received by the singer, saying ‘she prolly f*cked for the award.’

Aramide claimed the award for ‘Best Alternative Song’ at the 12th Headies Awards and Ebiye posted a picture of the singer receiving the award with a comment that suggests the singer paid for the award in kind. His comment sparked an outrage on social media. Nigerians dragged the comedian and referred to his comment as insensitive.

The heat of the comments got to Ebiye and he has tendered an apology to Aramide via an Instagram post. In his post, he admitted that his comment was insensitive, referring to it as a ‘distasteful joke.’

See post below.

Instagram Photo

Source – Tooxclusive

The post Comedian Ebiye Apologises For Claiming Aramide ‘F*cked For Headies’ Award appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.