 Comedienne Princess Breaks Down In Tears As She Recounts How She Was Betrayed by Her Friend - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Comedienne Princess Breaks Down In Tears As She Recounts How She Was Betrayed by Her Friend – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Comedienne Princess Breaks Down In Tears As She Recounts How She Was Betrayed by Her Friend
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Joan Omionawele · Save. Read more. Comediane Princess. For all that it is worth, popular Nigerian comedian, Princess, got very emotional this morning as she turned a year older. The comedian who recently put together her first show of the year tagged
My sponsor pulled out days to my show- Princess lamentsTheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.