COMMUNAL CLASHES: Anambra govt threatens to acquire disputed land — Nigeria Today

COMMUNAL CLASHES: Anambra govt threatens to acquire disputed land

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—ANAMBRA State government warned, weekend, that it would henceforth forcefully acquire disputed lands in communities fighting over ownership of such lands as a way of ending land disputes among communities in the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke gave the warning after resolving 100 years old land dispute between Umunachi in Dunukofia Local Government Area and Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Okeke, who expressed delight at the resolution of the dispute between the two communities, said it was the first time he was invited as a deputy governor to witness an amicable settlement of a land dispute in the state, confessing that as the chairman of the state boundary commission, his biggest headache had always been how to tackle issues relating to land tussles.

He said: “Each time I am to preside over a land issue, I develop headache. The most difficult job I have to deal with as a deputy governor is land dispute.

“I just came back from Abuja where we visited the National Boundary Commission over our land dispute with Enugu and Kogi states.

“What I do not understand is why many communities have land dispute in Anambra. I am happy because this is the first time I am told that two communities accepted, on their own, to make peace and shun killings over land. I am indeed very happy.

“I am therefore calling on other communities to emulate these two communities. I am saying this because government has the right to acquire any landed property that remains in dispute for the overriding interest of peace.”

And I know that when we do so, the feuding communities will lose.”

Vanguard gathered that the Umunachi, Ogidi land tussle, which dates back to 1930, had had protracted court actions up to the Supreme Court and had also led to wars, leading to loss of lives and property, until both communities accepted to embrace peace recently.

Chief Sam Anyanwutaku, a business man and indigene of Ogidi community, who facilitated the truce, said he was moved to push for peace, having experienced the strained relationship between his community, Ogidi and their neighbours, Umunachi.

“We used to intermarry, but because of this land issue, we no longer do so. Today, we are happy that we have come together and accepted to resolve our differences,” he said.

The reconciliation meeting was attended by the traditional rulers of the two communities, their presidents’ general, as well as the Catholic and Anglican Bishops of the area.

