Companies in China are collecting data from their employees’ brains — Nigeria Today

Companies in China are collecting data from their employees’ brains
Some Chinese employers are taking the concept of data harvesting to a new level by using helmets to monitor their employees’ brainwaves. They say that these devices reduce workplace injury and stress, but critics argue it is an invasion of privacy.
The post Companies in China are collecting data from their employees’ brains appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!