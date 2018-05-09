Compass Group's first-half disappoints, shares tumble - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Compass Group’s first-half disappoints, shares tumble – Reuters
|
UK Investor Magazine
|
Compass Group's first-half disappoints, shares tumble
Reuters
(Reuters) – Compass Group Plc (CPG.L) missed first-half earnings expectations on Wednesday hurt by stagnant revenue and a steep decline in margins in Europe, sending shares in the world's biggest catering firm lower. Underlying operating profit rose by …
Compass Group profit falls, hit by FX effects
UK's Compass Group revenue grows on N.America strength
Compass Group heads south as it serves up fall in half-year profits
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!