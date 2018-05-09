 Compass Group's first-half disappoints, shares tumble - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Compass Group’s first-half disappoints, shares tumble – Reuters

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Business


UK Investor Magazine

Compass Group's first-half disappoints, shares tumble
Reuters
(Reuters) – Compass Group Plc (CPG.L) missed first-half earnings expectations on Wednesday hurt by stagnant revenue and a steep decline in margins in Europe, sending shares in the world's biggest catering firm lower. Underlying operating profit rose by
Compass Group profit falls, hit by FX effectsMarketWatch
UK's Compass Group revenue grows on N.America strengthNasdaq
Compass Group heads south as it serves up fall in half-year profitsProactive Investors UK
Reuters UK –Reuters Africa –UK Investor Magazine
all 10 news articles »

 

