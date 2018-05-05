Confusion trails APC Congress in Enugu — Nigeria Today

Confusion trails APC Congress in Enugu
The ward congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, taking place across the country has kicked off in Enugu State with controversies. DAILY POST learnt that crisis started brewing Friday evening during a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the National Vice Chairman of the party, South-East, Mr. Emma Eneukwu. A source at the well attended meeting […]
Confusion trails APC Congress in Enugu
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!