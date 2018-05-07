Congresses: APC asks aggrieved members to appeal — Nigeria Today

Congresses: APC asks aggrieved members to appeal

•Ekiti gets candidate this week

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday urged those aggrieved as a result of weekend’s ward congresses to approach the appeals committee set up by the party.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement, said the party expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ward congresses, which it described as successful.

The statement said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to congratulate all its members for the generally peaceful conduct of the party’s ward congresses, which took place across the country over the weekend.

“The party especially commends members who served in the congress committees for their dedication and impartiality. We, however, acknowledge there are some issues arising from the conduct of the elections in some states.

“With this in view, the party had set up various appeal committees, which will begin sitting from Monday, May 7, 2018.

“We, therefore, call on all party members to remain law-abiding and where there are issues, they should seek redress through the appeal committees in their respective states.”

