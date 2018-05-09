 Corpers won't be posted to trouble spots – NYSC DG - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Corpers won’t be posted to trouble spots – NYSC DG – The Punch

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja. The National Youth Service Corps has said it will ensure that no corps member is posted to areas facing security challenges in the country. The NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Suleiman Kazaure, stated this in Ogun State at the …

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

