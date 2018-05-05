Corps member drowns to death while taking selfie in Bayelsa (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Corps member drowns to death while taking selfie in Bayelsa (Photos)
A yet to be identified corps member assigned to Bayelsa State has reportedly drowned to death after falling inside the river while trying to take a selfie. According to reports, in a bid to enjoy nature at its best within the state assigned to him, the corp member intended to make memories of his NYSC […]
The post Corps member drowns to death while taking selfie in Bayelsa (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
