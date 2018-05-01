Court grants interim forfeiture of Jonathan’s property — Nigeria Today

Court grants interim forfeiture of Jonathan’s property

Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday granted an interim forfeiture order of a property belonging to former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan.

Justice NnamdiDimgba, who granted the order, held that it was to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate the acquisition of AriwabaiArueraReachout Foundation, a property linked to Mrs Jonathan.

Dimba, however, held that the order would elapse after 45 days.

The EFCC had filed an ex-parte motion seeking temporary forfeiture of some properties allegedly belonging to AriwabaiArueraReachout Foundation.

The properties are said to be located at plot 1758, Cadastral Zone, B06 Mabushi, and Plot No.1350, Cadastral Zone, Central Business District, Abuja.

The anti-graft agency also asked the court for an order stopping any disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale or alienation or otherwise of the properties.

The EFCC said the application was predicated on the fact that the property was a subject of investigation, inquiry and examination.

The judge in his ruling granted the EFCC a 45-day of grace period within which to investigate whether the property was acquired by Jonathan with proceeds of crime.

“I have carefully considered the processes filed. I have also carefully considered the arguments.

“Accordingly, a period of 45 days is accorded to the EFCC to investigate whether the properties in question were acquired with the proceeds of crime,” the judge ruled.

He also dismissed the motion challenging the originating summons.

Jonathan’s counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) in his reaction to the court’s ruling said it was a well-considered judgement.

“We did not lose; we won,” he said.

“What the EFCC wanted was for the property in dispute to be attached and forfeited to the government, but the court refused, instead gave them 45 days to further investigate and prosecute, if they so wish, with liberty to apply for renewal,” he said.

