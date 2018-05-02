Court quashes suspension of 2 Kaduna Assembly members — Nigeria Today

Court quashes suspension of 2 Kaduna Assembly members

A Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday quashed the suspension of two members of Kaduna State House of Assembly, saying due process was not followed before their suspension. Justice Hannatu Balogun in her ruling on the matter said that the state assembly did not investigate nor allow the two lawmakers to defend themselves of any allegation against them. She said that the suspension violated the rights of the lawmakers to fair hearing as guaranteed under section 36 (2) (a) of the Constitution.

