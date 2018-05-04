Court remands Melaye, two others in police custody - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Court remands Melaye, two others in police custody – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Court remands Melaye, two others in police custody
The Nation Newspaper
A Lokoja Chief Magistrates' Court yesterday remanded Senator Dino Melaye and two others in police custody until June 11. The others are Kabiru Seidu, 31, and Nuhu Salihu, 25. They were arraigned on a seven-count charge of criminal conspiracy and …
Dino Melaye detained at police medical centre
Falana Condemns 'Unacceptable And Degrading' Treatment Of Melaye
Femi Falana accuses police of humiliating Dino Melaye
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!