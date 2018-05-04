Court Rulings Lifting Doping Sanctions On 28 Russian Athletes To Be Appealed - RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty — Nigeria Today

Court Rulings Lifting Doping Sanctions On 28 Russian Athletes To Be Appealed – RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty
Court Rulings Lifting Doping Sanctions On 28 Russian Athletes To Be Appealed
The International Olympic Committee says it plans to appeal rulings by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which lifted doping sanctions the committee had imposed on 28 Russian athletes. The Olympic body is "unsatisfied both by the decision and the …
