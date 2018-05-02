Covenant University Post-UTME Screening /Registration Details 2018/2019. — Nigeria Today

Covenant University Post-UTME Screening /Registration Details 2018/2019.
Covenant University Post-UTME Screening /Registration Details 2018/2019. The Covenant University Post-UTME Screening /Registration Details for the 2018/2019 academic session has been announced. All interested candidates are hereby informed. The Covenant University wishes to inform the general public that undergraduate admission form for the 2018/2019 is available on sale. Eligibility Prospective students of Covenant University are to …
The post Covenant University Post-UTME Screening /Registration Details 2018/2019. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!