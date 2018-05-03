Criticism hits Okorocha over Uzodimma’s defection to APC — Nigeria Today

Criticism hits Okorocha over Uzodimma’s defection to APC

Recent comments credited to Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha concerning the defection of Sen. Hope Uzodimma to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has continued to elicit criticism from some political gladiators in the State.

The politicians flayed Governor Okorocha’s swift outburst on the development, describing his refusal of the Senator’s entry into the party as petty and unbecoming of a governor, who ought to be wooing bigwigs of the class of Sen. Uzodimma into the party rather than shut the door.

In his reaction posted online, a frontline politician and chieftain of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Martin Agbaso, said Governor Okorocha has no reason to complain about anybody joining the APC without passing through him since that was how he also sneaked into APGA in 2011.

His words, “I never knew when Rochas Okorocha joined APGA. He came through the back door and hijacked the party from me, so he shouldn’t be complaining of those that just joined APC. What he did to me, I believe others will do it to him in APC. What goes around comes around.”

Also reacting, a political strategist, Chief Elvis Agukwe, explained that Senator Uzodinma took the proper steps to join the APC, stating that Governor Okorocha is being economical with the truth, if he claims that he is unaware of the Senator’s entry into the party.

He said, “The Governor joined APGA from the back door and am sure he has not forgotten. Senator Uzodinma joined the APC over two months ago and coming from my constituency, I can confirm that.”

“He is consulting relevant people in the party and it’s in order. Political party is like a church and the only point of entry is your ward. The Senator registered in his ward a long time ago.

“If the Governor claims ignorance, it exposes how he has ran the party from the government house without knowing what is going on at the grassroots level. I have always observed that the Governor has since lost touch with realities in the party.

“Has it not been in the news how the governor’s operatives claimed that Senator Uzodinma has endorsed Uche Nwosu or have they lost the senator? APC is a pan Nigeria political party that every Nigerian in exercise of his constitutional rights of freedom of association is free to join and that is what the senator has done.

“We in our federal Constituency have and indeed the state have no issues with the senator as a member of our party. The APC need persons like senator Uzodinma to improve the fortunes of the party in Imo, South East and Nigeria in general,” he added.

