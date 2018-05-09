CSR agency to address ethics and positive value promotion — Nigeria Today

CSR agency to address ethics and positive value promotion

By Princewill Ekwujuru

CSR-in-Action, a sustainabi-lity outfit will be commencing its Good Citizen Radio Show to address dearth of ethics on by promoting positive values and good neighborliness on radio. The Good Citizen Radio show will air on Inspiration FM.

Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action, Ms. Bekeme Masade, said in a statement, “the Good Citizen radio show will have an overarching goal of undertaking initiatives that encourage and advance individual contribution to national development through value reorientation, especially to the younger generations – our future leaders. The Good Citizen Reading Club and the Good Citizen Annual Awards and Recognition are other expressions of the Good Citizen Initiative which are also in the process of implementation.

Like the parent initiative, the Good Citizen Radio Show would focus on value system reorientation and would be driven through citizen participation and solid multi-institutions partnerships in the areas of transparency and accountability, entrepreneurship/innovation, political awarenessenvironmental management, and unity.

The radio show is targeted at children, adolescents and youths.”

The programme will be anchored by Ms. Bekeme Masade, Chief Executive CSR-in-Action and Public Personality and Mr. Deji Falope.

