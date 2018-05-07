Kris Bryant hits HR, but Cardinals rally for 2-2 tie - Chicago Tribune — Nigeria Today

Kris Bryant hits HR, but Cardinals rally for 2-2 tie – Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Kris Bryant hits HR, but Cardinals rally for 2-2 tie
Chicago Tribune
Despite a six-run outburst Saturday, manager Joe Maddon continues to look for a productive combination. Catcher Willson Contreras batted leadoff Sunday night for only the third time in his career as the Cubs try to avoid a three-game sweep by the rival …
