Currency Swap Deal: Nigeria, China To Exchange N.72 Trillion — Nigeria Today

Currency Swap Deal: Nigeria, China To Exchange N.72 Trillion

China’s central bank said Thursday that it has inked a currency swap agreement with its counterpart in Nigeria. The agreement will allow the two sides to swap a total of 15 billion Chinese yuan (2.35 billion dollars) for 720 billion Nigerian naira, or vice versa, in the next three years, the People’s Bank of China […]

The post Currency Swap Deal: Nigeria, China To Exchange N.72 Trillion appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

