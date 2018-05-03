 Currency Swap Deal: Nigeria, China To Exchange N.72 Trillion — Nigeria Today
Currency Swap Deal: Nigeria, China To Exchange N.72 Trillion

Posted on May 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments

China’s central bank said Thursday that it has inked a currency swap agreement with its counterpart in Nigeria. The agreement will allow the two sides to swap a total of 15 billion Chinese yuan (2.35 billion dollars) for 720 billion Nigerian naira, or vice versa, in the next three years, the People’s Bank of China […]

The post Currency Swap Deal: Nigeria, China To Exchange N.72 Trillion appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

