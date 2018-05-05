‘Cut down on fats consumption’, WHO urges — Nigeria Today

‘Cut down on fats consumption’, WHO urges

People everywhere need to cut down on their consumption of artery-clogging fatty foods, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged, in a new report released on Friday. The initiative is a bid to prevent some of the 17 million deaths caused every year by cardiovascular diseases, which have been linked to food containing saturated fats and trans-fats. Saturated fats are commonly found in butter, salmon, egg yolks and cows’ milk.

