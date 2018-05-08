 Cynthia Morgan is Now Madrina! WATCH Video for her Latest Single “Billion Dollar Woman” - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cynthia Morgan is Now Madrina! WATCH Video for her Latest Single “Billion Dollar Woman” – BellaNaija

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Cynthia Morgan is Now Madrina! WATCH Video for her Latest Single “Billion Dollar Woman”
BellaNaija
Nigeria's dancehall superstar Madrina (formerly known as Cynthia Morgan) is back! Although she says she never left. She has also released a single (and its video) – Billion Dollar Woman – with her new name for her fans. Listen below: FreemeDigital
VIDEO: Madrina (Cynthia Morgan) – Billion Dollar Woman360Nobs.com

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.