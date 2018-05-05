Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Neymar remains keen to quit PSG this summer and move on to Real Madrid, partly because he wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. (Marca)

Luis Suarez has seemingly confirmed that Antoine Griezmann will be joining Barcelona. “He is not coming to take the place of anyone, but with the ambition of winning important things. He will be welcome.” (AS)

Ahead of Andres Iniesta’s final El Clasico, the man brought in to replace him, Philippe Coutinho, admits that will be an impossible task. “He’s unique,” the former Liverpool star said. (Sport)

Italy

Alvaro Morata is on Juventus’ list of summer targets alongside Anthony Martial. Morata played for the Bianconeri from 2014 to 2016 and Corriere’s article opens with the words ‘Some loves never end…’ (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea are again considering launching a bid for Kalidou Koulibaly this summer and remain interested in his boss at Napoli, Maurizio Sarri. The Senegalese centre-back would cost around €60million. (Il Messaggero)

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Inter Milan’s 18-year-old Andrea Pinamonti, who has scored six goals in six appearances in the UEFA Youth League this season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Gianluigi Buffon is said to be considering turning down the chance for his final international game during the post-season friendly window. The send-off, should he choose to accept it, would be against the Netherlands on June 4 at Juventus’ stadium. (Corriere dello Sport)

Portugal

Manchester City are interested in Portuguese youngster Rafael Leao. There is a €45million (£39.82m) release clause in the 18-year-old forward’s contract but Sporting hope to increase that to €100million (£88.49m). (Record)

Germany

Max Meyer, who will leave Schalke on a free this summer, was offered to Southampton this week but the Premier League strugglers turned down any potential move. (Bild)

RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is coming under pressure with his side winless in their last five Bundesliga games. The German clubs have also conceded 18 times in that run and talks about extending the Leipzig manager’s contract are on hold. (Bild)

France

Marseille’s Adil Rami is favourite to take the place in France’s World Cup side vacated by Laurent Koscielny after his injury. (L’Equipe)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

