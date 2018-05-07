Daniel Arzani a potential Socceroos World Cup bolter for Russia 2018 - ABC Online — Nigeria Today

Daniel Arzani a potential Socceroos World Cup bolter for Russia 2018 – ABC Online
|
ABC Online
|
Daniel Arzani a potential Socceroos World Cup bolter for Russia 2018
ABC Online
When Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk read through a long list of names to announce his preliminary squad for the World Cup, he saved the most interesting until the very end. A small touch of theatre in a humdrum public announcement. Perhaps he is not …
Depth exposed as Socceroos squad reveals worrying truths
'Special' Cahill in preliminary Australia World Cup squad
VAR should be used like in tennis, says Australia coach Bert Van Marwijk
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!