Data: Local hosting to save Nigeria 60bn yearly loss - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Data: Local hosting to save Nigeria 60bn yearly loss – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Nigeria News
|
Data: Local hosting to save Nigeria 60bn yearly loss
New Telegraph Newspaper
In what appears to be a gain amidst several negative impacts of the current foreign exchange rate in the country, Nigerians are beginning to patronise local data centres to host their servers in the country in a twist that is capable of saving Nigeria …
Dollar To Naira Bank Rate Today : Official & Black Market
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!