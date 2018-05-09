 Davido Acquires A Private Jet — Nigeria Today
Davido Acquires A Private Jet

Based on what is emerging from his verified social media handle, its obvious that multi-award winning singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name, Davido, has bought for himself a private jet.

The popular artist hinted this via a cryptic post he dropped on his Twitter account before one of his followers forced him to let the cat out of the bag in the early hours of Wednesday.

The year 2018 has been an amazing year for Davido and it looks like it’s just been getting better.

Earlier, 360nobs reported that the DMW boss signed on as a brand ambassador with smartphone giants, Infinix.

Davido
Inifinix Announce Davido As New Brand Ambassador

The announcement was made on Tuesday, 8th of May at a press briefing at Radisson Blu, Ikeja.

