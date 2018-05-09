Davido buys private jet — Nigeria Today

Davido buys private jet

Davido, Nigerian music star, has disclosed that he has acquired a private jet for himself. The popular hip-hop act said the jet will be delivered to him in two weeks. He made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle, on Wednesday. Davido wrote: “Air OBO soon land!! THIS ONE NAH FINAL. “Air OBO soon Land, […]

Davido buys private jet

