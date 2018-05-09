 Davido buys private jet — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Davido buys private jet

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido, Nigerian music star, has disclosed that he has acquired a private jet for himself. The popular hip-hop act said the jet will be delivered to him in two weeks. He made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle, on Wednesday. Davido wrote: “Air OBO soon land!! THIS ONE NAH FINAL. “Air OBO soon Land, […]

Davido buys private jet

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.