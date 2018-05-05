Davido gifts girlfriend, Chioma N45 million Porsche: Nigerians react — Nigeria Today

Davido gifts girlfriend, Chioma N45 million Porsche: Nigerians react

By Juliet Ebirim & Adetutu Adesoji

Chioma deserves some accolades – Desire Billions, IT Entrepreneur

Everyone is saying Davido bought Chioma a Porsche worth 45 Million Naira. Do you know what Chioma has gone through with him in his career? Even with all the Baby Mama saga, she still remained loyal. Some girls can’t even stay with a guy for two months without wanting him to kill himself just to satisfy her financial and material needs.

If you are patient to stay true to your man with loyalty and honesty, he won’t regret going out of his way when the time is right to put a smile on your face. A Porsche worth 45 Million is not bad for a girl who stood by him through five hustling years. Most girls these days are not worth spending on. Chioma should be left alone and yes I think she deserves some accolades .

She deserves whatever gift she got – Baba De Baba, Comedian/MC

I’m not sure if that Porsche is worth 45m, but Chioma deserves whatever gift she got. Publicly announcing her is enough gift to prove how much Davido appreciates her. Any girl that can cook and still stand by a guy who is busy impregnating girls and not raising an alarm or even decide to tie him down with pregnancy, can keep a home and that is what Davido saw in her.

Davido really loves her – Feyikemi Alabi, Corp Member

I feel Davido really loves his girlfriend and he thinks the only way to prove his love is by giving her something special, considering the fact that he has the money and he is a public figure. I like their relationship and I pray and wish it lasts.

Davido’s gesture is sincere and manly – Ilesanmi Akinfaderin, Oil and Gas consultant

Though we love equally but we might not give in same measure. Personally, I consider Davido’s show of affection in such measure of a 45million Naira Porsche as sincere and manly. It is agreeable to infer that he gave in accordance to his capability.

Also, to a large extent, he has defined and established his relationship and shown the world the girl who owns his heart. So whether it is real or just a show will be ascertained in time to come.

It is a publicity stunt – Mercy Olokede, Makeup Artist

I feel like davido did all of that to hype himself and add more to his popularity. It’s a publicity stunt and a sort of appreciation to the girl. People’s reactions to the drama are overwhelming because no celebrity has done what Davido did, he bought a Porsche car for a girl and even sang a special song for her. That is a lot.

I’m really jealous of Chioma – Doyinsola Abiola, Student

I must say I’m really jealous of Chioma. Cruising around in a Porsche at the age of twenty-three is not easy. Who doesn’t like a good thing? She can boldly say she achieved something at such a tender age.

The gist about her being in an embarassing relationship because of the baby mama saga is actually not anyone’s business. She knows what is good for her and she is comfortable with everything going on in her relationship, so everyone should mind their business and leave the beautiful lady alone.

It is nobody’s business – Ridwan Ayinde, Student

I’ve seen all the brouhaha on social media and I think people are just overhyping the relationship. What those two chose to do with their lives is nobody’s business.

Chioma is a lucky girl – Oluwaseyifunmi Ayomitan, Student

Chioma is a lucky girl, I’m even thinking of buying the “Chioma Lucky Cream” for my sisters. As for girls that are pressurising their boyfriends to buy them a Porsche, I say ‘well done’ to them. I hope they are ready to accommodate ‘Baby Mamas’ and kids and also wait for five years just like Chioma did.

The post Davido gifts girlfriend, Chioma N45 million Porsche: Nigerians react appeared first on Vanguard News.

