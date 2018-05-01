 ”Davido Is Breaking My Her Slowing” – Maheeda Cries Over Davido’s Love To Chioma — Nigeria Today
”Davido Is Breaking My Her Slowing” – Maheeda Cries Over Davido’s Love To Chioma

Former “Gospel” Singer, Maheeda who has been on a lowkey for some time took to her Instagram page to express how she felt towards Davido’s Birthday Present for Chioma yesterday. We all know there was a time she said she would love to be Davido’s Baby Mama. She wrote: “Davido is breaking my heart slowly”

