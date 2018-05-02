Davido rejects N60m Endorsement Deal For Chioma, He’s Requesting For 100m. — Nigeria Today

Davido rejects N60m Endorsement Deal For Chioma, He’s Requesting For 100m.



Davido and Chioma are really on a roll.

The Omo Baba Olowo took to his Twitter page to annnounce that his baby got a N60m endorsment deal which he rejected, citing it as too small, and requesting for N100m.

Well well well, this could be very true, if BBN housemates are getting endorsements, for having s**, playing and just talking everyday for months, then why not Chioma who can cook, LOL.

Yesterday, was her birthday and Davido who dedicated a song titled “Assurance” to her. He also gifted her a Porsche car valued at N45m.

See more photos from her b’day party below;

The post Davido rejects N60m Endorsement Deal For Chioma, He’s Requesting For 100m. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

