Davido, Simi, Headies biggest winners — Nigeria Today

Davido, Simi, Headies biggest winners
Singer Davido and vocal powerhouse Simi, were the biggest winners at the 12th Headies Awards on Saturday.
The Headies (previously known as Hip Hop World Awards), since 2006 has been recognising and celebrating outstanding achievement in Nigeria’s music industry.
Simi carted home the Best RnB Single for Smile for Me, the Best Recording of the Year for Joromi, and her album – Simisola – won the Album of the Year.
Davido’s IF won the Best Pop Single and Song of the Year categories, and was also named the Artiste of the Year.
Awards were also presented to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Globacom, MTN, Nigerian Breweries Plc., and Pepsi,Hennessy.
See full list of winners below:
Rookie of the Year
TENI
Best Rap Single
You Rappers Should Fix up your Life – M.I
Best Street Hop
Penalty – Small Doctor
Best Pop Single
IF – Davido
Best RnB Single
Smile for Me – Simi
Lyricist on the Roll
You Rappers Should Fix up your Lives – M.I
Best Performer
Yemi Alade
Producer of the Year
Kiddominant
Best Collabo
Ma Lo – Tiwa Savage feat. Wizkid
Best Reggae/Dancehall Single
Holy Holy – 2Baba
Best Recording of the Year
Joromi – Simi
Hip Hop World Revelation
Reekado Banks
Next Rated
Mayorkun
Best Alternative Song
Fun mi lo wo mi – Aramide feat. Sound Sultan & Koker
African Artiste of the Year
Nasty C
Headies Viewers’ Choice
Come Closer – Wizkid
Best Music Video
Come Closer – Wizkid. Directed by Daps
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Butterflies – Omawumi
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Folashade – Praiz
Best RnB/Pop Album
Sounds from the Other Side – Wizkid
Best Rap Album
El Hadj – Reminisce
Song of the Year
IF – Davido
Special Recognition Award
Album of the Year
Simisola – Simi
Artiste of the Year
Davido
Special Recognition Award
Kaffy
Headies Hall of Fame
Chris Ubosi.
