Davido Visits Roadside Eatery In Ibadan To Enjoy Amala And Ewedu (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Davido Visits Roadside Eatery In Ibadan To Enjoy Amala And Ewedu (Photos)

A popular food vendor named Iya Adijat food aka Amala Special whose shop is located Iyana Adeoyo Challenge, Ibadan – Oyo State was thrown into hysteria when Davido patronised her business alongside his entourage. The 25-year old hitmaker sat down to enjoy a plate of Ewedu soup, Amala and good meat. The owner of the […]

The post Davido Visits Roadside Eatery In Ibadan To Enjoy Amala And Ewedu (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

