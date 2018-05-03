 Davido's ”Assurance” hits 1M views in 24 hours – Pulse Nigeria - Nigeria Today — Nigeria Today
Davido’s ”Assurance” hits 1M views in 24 hours – Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido's ”Assurance” hits 1M views in 24 hours – Pulse Nigeria
Davido's ''Assurance'' hits 1M views in 24 hours. Pulse Nigeria Davido has scored another winning formula with his single, ''Assurance'' and he has the numbers to back him up. The video which was put out on Tuesday, 1st of May hit the One million mark

