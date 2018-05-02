 Davido’s Baby Mama, Sopha Momodu Finally Reacts To The N45m Porsche Car Bought For Chioma — Nigeria Today
Davido’s Baby Mama, Sopha Momodu Finally Reacts To The N45m Porsche Car Bought For Chioma

Sophia Momodu has reacted to the N45 Million Porsche car bought for Chioma by her baby daddy, Davido. She took to social media to where she made shocking revelations. According to her, Davido’s internet display of love is nothing cos such has happened before and it ended poorly cos it was all based on falsehood. […]

The post Davido’s Baby Mama, Sopha Momodu Finally Reacts To The N45m Porsche Car Bought For Chioma appeared first on Ngyab.

