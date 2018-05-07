 Assurance: Davido's true love or publicity stunt? - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Assurance: Davido’s true love or publicity stunt? – P.M. News

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Assurance: Davido's true love or publicity stunt?
P.M. News
Adekunle Dada. It is no longer news that Nigerian music superstar, Davido bought a porsche car worth 45m Naira and also dedicated a song titled “Assurance” to his girlfriend Chioma Avril last week, but what many music lovers is yet to finger out is the
Davido's girlfriend seals multi-million naira endorsement dealPulse Nigeria
Davido Celebrates Chioma, As She Bagged A Multi-millionaire Endorsement Deal (Photos)360Nobs.com
Endorsement deal? Davido celebrates Chioma, calls her 'overnight multi-millionaire'NAIJA.NG
Information Nigeria –The Whistler NG –SundiataPost (press release) (blog) –Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
all 15 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.