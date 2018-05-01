Davo Dani MFB promotes savings culture - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Davo Dani MFB promotes savings culture – The Punch
Davo Dani MFB promotes savings culture
The Punch
Davo Dani Microfinance Bank says it is committed to promoting saving culture among its customers. The lender said this while rewarding its loyal customers who participated in its just-concluded promo targeted at improving saving culture. The promo …
