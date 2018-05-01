Davo Dani MFB promotes savings culture - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Davo Dani MFB promotes savings culture – The Punch

Davo Dani MFB promotes savings culture

The Punch

Davo Dani Microfinance Bank says it is committed to promoting saving culture among its customers. The lender said this while rewarding its loyal customers who participated in its just-concluded promo targeted at improving saving culture. The promo …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

