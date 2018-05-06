 De Lille's legal acumen wins another round - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
De Lille’s legal acumen wins another round – Independent Online

Independent Online

De Lille's legal acumen wins another round
Independent Online
Embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille lives to fight another day. In a swift legal move she impeded the DA's decision to axe her. The DA's federal executive was to have made a decision on De Lille's future as city mayor yesterday, saying it had
DA tells de Lille her membership has endedNews24
DA awaits legal advice on Patricia de Lille matterEyewitness News
#DeLille denies serving legal papers on DA over 'recall clause'Infosurhoy
eNCA
all 8 news articles »

 

