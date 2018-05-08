‘Dead’ Nigerian actor speaks from hospital bed — Nigeria Today

‘Dead’ Nigerian actor speaks from hospital bed
Popular Kannywood actor, Sani Idris Moda, has reacted to report that he is dead. Rumour of the actor’s death had yesterday surfaced on social media with so many Nigerians writing ‘RIP’ on his pictures. Sani has, however, denied the report that claimed he died at Barrau Dikko Hospital, Kaduna. In a statement by Moda’s family, […]
‘Dead’ Nigerian actor speaks from hospital bed
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!