‘Dead’ Nigerian actor speaks from hospital bed — Nigeria Today

‘Dead’ Nigerian actor speaks from hospital bed

Popular Kannywood actor, Sani Idris Moda, has reacted to report that he is dead. Rumour of the actor’s death had yesterday surfaced on social media with so many Nigerians writing ‘RIP’ on his pictures. Sani has, however, denied the report that claimed he died at Barrau Dikko Hospital, Kaduna. In a statement by Moda’s family, […]

‘Dead’ Nigerian actor speaks from hospital bed

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

