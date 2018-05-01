 Dear President, you deserve some #accolades – Aisha M. Buhari ‏ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dear President, you deserve some #accolades – Aisha M. Buhari ‏

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The wife of the President has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves some accolades.

She made this on her Twitter handle after Buhari’s meeting with President Donald Trump in the West Wing of the White House yesterday.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you think so?

The post Dear President, you deserve some #accolades – Aisha M. Buhari ‏ appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.