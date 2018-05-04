Dearth of infrastructure, threat to port security – Shipbrokers — Nigeria Today

Dearth of infrastructure, threat to port security – Shipbrokers

By Godwin Oritse

THE Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers has said that the dearth of infrastructure in the maritime industry is currently threatening security at the ports as stowaways have taken advantage of the situation to freely board vessels.

Maritime stakeholders said that this development could affect Nigeria’s rating on the International Ship and Port Security, ISPS, Code.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke to Vanguard said that the frequent arrest of stowaways is bad omen for the country as it could be viewed as a dangerous place to do business.

Speaking at its Annual General Meeting, AGM, a representative of the Institute, Mr. Mike Akoh, said that the menace of stowaways has become a challenge for operators in the industry.

Akoh, who spoke on a paper titled, “Challenges of Port Infrastructure on Shipping Business in Nigeria”, noted that infrastructural deficit has led to security challenges, which creates room for unhindered illegal activities.

He stated: “These inadequacies (infrastructural deficit) lead to security challenges because of lack of monitoring equipment/facility thereby allowing free operations of illegal activates.” Similarly, another member of the institute, Mr. Mike Oyewo, told Vanguard that a major implication of stowaways on the nation’s port industry is the increase of freight rate on cargoes destined for Nigeria. He explained that when the international shipping community get to know that a country’s port is prone to high level of stowaways, the tendency is for them to increase rate as such ports are seen as danger zones.

“The menace will impact on the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, drive towards a 100 percent ISPS compliance of all Nigerian ports, increase in insurance premiums, delays in vessel schedule and threat to life of vessel crew,” Oyewo said. Speaking on the development, Chairman of Port Facility Security Officers, PFSO Forum, Dr. Ignatius Uche, said that the issue of stowaways has become a concern for everybody in the maritime industry.

The post Dearth of infrastructure, threat to port security – Shipbrokers appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

