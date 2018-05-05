Death in Delta: APC ward chairman aspirant killed at congress - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Death in Delta: APC ward chairman aspirant killed at congress – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Death in Delta: APC ward chairman aspirant killed at congress
Daily Sun
Paul Osuyi, Asaba. An All Progressive Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant for Ward 10 (Jeremiah III) in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Jeremiah Oghoveta, was stabbed to death Saturday following an unprovoked attack on him by a …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!