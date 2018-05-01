Declare armed herdsmen terrorists now – Methodist Church tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

Declare armed herdsmen terrorists now – Methodist Church tells Buhari

The Methodist Church Nigeria, yesterday, restated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed herdsmen responsible for the killings across the Middle Belt, terrorists. Reading a 17-point communiqué signed by the Prelate, His Eminence Samuel Kanu Uche and Secretary to Conference, Rt. Rev, Michael Akinwale, respectively, at the end of its 36th Council of […]

