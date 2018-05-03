Declare killer herdsmen as terrorists, Bishop tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

Declare killer herdsmen as terrorists, Bishop tells Buhari

Bishop of the Anglican Communion Church, Badagry Diocese, Rt. Rev. Babatunde Adeyemi has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare Killers Fulani herdsmen as terrorists.

In a statement during the diocese Synod which began on Wednesday, Bishop Adeyemi disclosed that the killings by Fulani herdsmen was very worrisome, according to him If the Indigenous People of Biafra could be termed a terrorist group, those who perpetrate these heinous acts should also be termed terrorists.

The cleric condemned the killings in Benue, Taraba and other parts of the North-East

“We, condemn these mindless killings in our country. If the Indigenous People of Biafra could be termed a terrorist group, those who perpetrate these heinous acts should also be termed terrorists. But because these set of people come from a particular part of the country, they enjoy protection from the Federal Government.

“But we in the Anglican Communion shall not keep quiet because Christians are also being killed in cold blood. The Primate of the Anglican Communion has also spoken about it. That is why we are telling President Muhammadu Buhari to act now because we strongly believe that if he succeeds in addressing insecurity, his re-election ambition might sail through.”

