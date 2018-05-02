Defending journalism in Turkey's climate of fear - Open Democracy — Nigeria Today

Defending journalism in Turkey’s climate of fear – Open Democracy
|
Open Democracy
|
Defending journalism in Turkey's climate of fear
Open Democracy
“The one and only way to overcome this situation is the solidarity of journalists around the world standing with us.” lead Free Turkey Media campaign. All rights reserved.Introducing the Free Turkey Media campaign of Amnesty International, PEN …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!