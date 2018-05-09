Delft's Fredie Blom shares secrets on still being active at 114 - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Delft’s Fredie Blom shares secrets on still being active at 114 – Independent Online
Delft's Fredie Blom shares secrets on still being active at 114
Cape Town – The country's oldest known citizen, Fredie Blom, from Delft, was showered with gifts and food parcels when he celebrated his 114th birthday in style on Tuesday. Despite not yet being to be recognised by Guinness World Records, it is …
