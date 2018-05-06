Delta 2019: Group Rallies Support for Okowa — Nigeria Today

Delta 2019: Group Rallies Support for Okowa

The electorate in Delta state has been charged to sustain the current ‘good developments’ in the state by ensuring that the incumbent state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, is reelected in 2019.

A nongovernmental organisation; Niger Delta Peace Campaign for Development Network (NDPCDN), which gave the charge during a press briefing in Warri yesterday also commended Governor Okowa for being resourceful with the dwindled income to the state.

Speaking on behalf of group, the coordinator, Mr Full power Bussa, however, called on Deltans to rally round Governor Okowa for a second term so he could complete the good works he has started in almost all communities in the state, noting that the governor had transformed all parts of the state since he assumed office.

He said despite the challenges of recession in the country when he assumed office, the governor has been regular with payment of salaries, adding that project are going on smoothly in several communities with many commissioned already.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is truly the Ekwueme of Delta politics. He works his promise to the state. We have all been wondering how the governor has been able to carry on with the projects he is running in several communities in the state despite the drop in resource to the state.

“Recently he went round the three Warri local government areas commissioning project started by his administration. As a group, we are calling on all Deltans to rally round the governor for a second term. He needs all the support to complete all ongoing projects in the state”, he said.

Bussa, who compared Okowa to former Governor James Ibori, said the governor’s empowerment program for youths all over the state had been felt, stressing that for the first time virtually all communities had opportunity of their son being appointed as aide to the governor, thus bringing government closer to the grassroot.

“Go round all communities, the youths are happy with the government . They are empowered, women are not left out. All communities now have their sons and daughters around the governor as aides who take their issues to the governor directly. This is part of the gains of the over one hundred aides the governor appointed all over the state”, he said.

The post Delta 2019: Group Rallies Support for Okowa appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

