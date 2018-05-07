Delta APC Violence: Omo-Agege says own supporters killed, maimed — Nigeria Today

Delta APC Violence: Omo-Agege says own supporters killed, maimed

The Police Command in Delta confirmed that a chairmanship candidate, Jeremiah Oghoveta, died in the APC ward congresses.

The post Delta APC Violence: Omo-Agege says own supporters killed, maimed appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

